Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for State Assembly polls next year

State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has agreed to campaign for the State Assembly elections next year.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said: “We have said that she should spend time for the State during Assembly elections and she has agreed to it.”

This comes amid speculation that a section of the State Congress leaders, including Mr. Shivakumar, want Ms. Priyanka to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from the State, as they consider it may benefit the party during the Assembly polls next year.

Mr. Shivakumar had recently said the party wants Ms. Priyanka to concentrate on the South, where elections are coming up.

Mr. Shivakumar’s visit to the national capital came amid talks about differences between him and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah regarding probable candidates recommended to the high command for upcoming MLC polls in the state. Mr. Shivakumar said he had come to the national capital for party work and to finalise list of candidates for Council seats.