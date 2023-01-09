Priyanka Gandhi to attend Congress women’s convention in Bengaluru

January 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will take part in the Congress women members’ convention ‘Na Nayaki’ being organised on January 16. This will be her first visit for a political event in Karnataka.

According to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, the Congress has decided to form a separate election manifesto for women, and that the party will strive to provide women leadership roles and address their grievances in general. “Women can contribute in the making of a separate manifesto by highlighting issues before January 15. We are doing this to provide voice to women and address their issues,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that women who have contested in gram panchayat and cooperative societies elections will be taking part in the programme. “This convention is to empower women. We have invited national leaders to take part in the convention. Ms. Priyanka will take part and announce the promises the Congress would make for women.”

When asked if Congress would be announcing any populist schemes for women, he said: “Our governance should be model for the country. It is not proper to compare financial strength of Karnataka with Delhi. We have our own history.” he also referred to the Congress contribution in providing political representation at various levels.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leaders D.M. Vishwanath from Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district and Radhakrishna of Mandya district joined the Congress on Monday.