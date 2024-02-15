ADVERTISEMENT

Priyank urges CM to set up Vachana mantapa or university

February 15, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to establish a “Vachana mantapa” or “Vachana university” in Bengaluru or Kalaburagi city.

In the letter, Mr. Kharge said that the literary works of saints and 12th century social reformers from this region occupies a unique place and the influence of vachanas is extensive across the world. He further stated that the establishment of Vachana Mantapa or Vachana University was important to bridge the gap between isolated regional literature and mainstream literature, to bring it to a wider, thus breaking the linguistic barriers.

Mr. Kharge urged to earmark 20 acres of land for construction of Vachana Mantapa – a library to preserve the literary works of Sharanas including Basaveshwara, Allamprabhu, Akkamahadevi, Madiwala Machideva, Devara Dasimmayya, Ambigara Chowdaiah, Dohara Kakkayya, Sarvajnana.

He also asked the State government to establish a Vachana University in Bengaluru to enlighten the progressive thoughts of Basaveshwara on social justice and the principles on which he tried to establish equality among all human beings by kindling divinity hidden within them.

