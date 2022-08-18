Priyank takes exception to govt. silence over KCR remark on Raichur

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his silence over his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks on Raichur, KPCC spokesman and former Minister Priyank Kharge said that he was disappointed as neither Mr. Bommai nor his Cabinet colleagues had made any statement on the issue.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Rao had claimed that some people of Raichur wanted their district merged with Telangana because of that State’s welfare schemes. He expressed unhappiness over the Karnataka government not countering Mr. Rao’s statement even after 24 hours.

“Your inaction has encouraged Telangana CM to boldly stake claim to Raichur. This is unacceptable. Raichur belongs to & will remain in Karnataka,” Mr. Kharge said in one of the three tweets referring to the silence of Mr. Bommai. Mr. Kharge also questioned the government’s “step-motherly attitude” towards Kalyana Karnataka and asked what action was taken against the MLA who had earlier apparently suggested merging Raichur with Telangana.

“If it was #Belagavi border issue, entire Cabinet would have come out in defense. Why not for us? Does BJP Govt consider us a part of K’taka or not? What action have you taken against your MLA who suggested merging with Telangana?” he questioned.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the district collectorate complex at Vikarabad in Telangana on Tuesday, Mr. Rao had claimed that some people in Raichur wanted their area merged with Telangana to enjoy the welfare schemes introduced in the State.

Mr. Rao appeared to have made the statement referring to the remarks of BJP leader and MLA for Raichur Shivaraj Patil. A video clip in which Mr. Patil, airing dissatisfaction before Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan over the government’s negligence towards Raichur, was heard suggesting the merger of Raichur with Telangana.

“[For government,] Uttara Karnataka means Hubballi and Dharwad. Hyderabad Karnataka means Gulbarga and Bidar. Better merge us with Telangana,” Mr. Patil was seen saying in the video that went viral.

However, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Patil blamed the Congress for “hatching conspiracy” to tarnish his image for political gains. “It is a two-year-old video and has been brought to the fore time and again. I have given clarifications several times,” he said, adding his intention was to draw the government’s attention to the district’s issues.