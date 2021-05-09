Priyank Kharge slams Centre’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

KALABURAGI

09 May 2021 01:52 IST

‘BJP MPs are silent on failure of Narendra Modi government’

Criticising the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Priyank Kharge, former Minister and Chittapur MLA, asked whether all the 25 BJP MPs from the State were alive.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Kharge accused the government of failing to check the spread of COVID-19 that resulted in the rise in the number of deaths. Though the oxygen shortage that is killing COVID-19 patients is the result of the Modi government’s failure, BJP MPs have maintained silence, he alleged.

“The BJP MPs should either raise their voice against the failure of the government or tender resignation and support our agitation against the BJP government,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Supreme Court had upheld the Karnataka High Court order directing the Centre to supply 1,200 MT of oxygen daily to the State, but the oxygen was further transported to Telangana and Maharashtra State, he alleged.