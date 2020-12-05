Priyank Kharge seeks White Paper

Claiming that the State’s financial situation is on the verge of collapse, former Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge has demanded that the State government release a financial White Paper.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Kharge stated that the government does not have funds to pay the salaries of employees in various departments. The State government is reeling under a massive debt burden and is expected to borrow ₹33,000 crore this fiscal year. So he demanded the government bring out a White Paper on the State’s economy.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s recent statement over releasing huge funds to all gram panchayats, Mr. Kharge said that despite the financial constraints, Mr. Narayan has promised to allocate ₹1.5 crore each to all 6,000 GPs in the State.

As many as 14,500 guest lecturers have not been paid their salaries since March and the government has not taken any decision regarding the regularisation of services of guest lecturers working in 428 colleges across the State.

He also rapped the government for slashing funds allocation to Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) from ₹30,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore, the government has not yet released the special grants of ₹2,000 crore allotted in the budget for the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board. The estimated loss of ₹688.34 crore incurred by the recent floods has not yet reached the victims, he added.