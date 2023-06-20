Priyank Kharge meets deceased constable’s family

June 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge paid a visit to the bereaved family of police head constable Mayur Chavan and offered condolences at Chowdapur tanda in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

The police constable was crushed to death when he tried to stop a tractor transporting illegally extracted sand in Jewargi taluk on Thursday night.

Mr. Kharge also handed over a cheque of one lakh to the family by the Congress.

He also assured that the State government would grant compensation of ₹30 lakh to the bereaved family and also a sum of ₹40 lakh including salary and other benefits.