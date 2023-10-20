Priyank Kharge justifies eviction drive in Kalaburagi

October 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Criticising BJP leaders for politicising every issue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said a drive was carried out in Kalaburagi city to remove encroachers and illegal structures being constructed on government land, and notice was issued prior to the eviction.

Addressing presspersons at Aiwan-e-Shahi guesthouse in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Kharge said BJP leaders had the habit of politicising every issue. He expressed concern over the recent eviction drive following which nearly 40 families living in sheds in Ashraya colony for the past several years on the government land have now been deprived of shelter. Mr. Kharge said he would hold a meeting with the authorities concerned and direct them to provide alternative shelter for the homeless families.

When asked about the steps taken to remove illegal encroachments inside the Bahmani Fort in Kalaburagi, Mr. Kharge said unauthorised occupants have been residing inside the fort for the last 200 years and the matter was in the High Court. “Why did the BJP leaders, who question illegal encroachment in the Bahmani Fort, not initiate an eviction drive in the fort during their tenure?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge ruled out the BJP leaders’ demand for the resignation of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil over the alleged suicide of a BJP worker, Shivakumar Pujari, of Shiroli in Chincholi taluk, who, before committing suicide, released an audio clip on social media holding Mr. Patil as responsible for his death.

According to sources, Shivakumar committed suicide due to mounting debt. His family members have said that Shivakumar had taken a farm loan and was unable to repay it, Mr. Kharge said. He said a thorough investigation would be carried out into the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT