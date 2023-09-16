ADVERTISEMENT

Priyank Kharge inspects Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s programme venues

September 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

Mr. Kharge also visited the newly-established private hospital on the Outer Ring Road near the Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court.

The Hindu Bureau

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh inspecting the venue at DAR police ground where the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations would be held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Kalaburagi district in charge Priyank Kharge on Saturday inspected the preparation for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to participate in Kalyana Karnataka Utsav (Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day) and 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution, to be held in Kalaburagi on Sunday. 

Mr. Kharge visited the arrangements at programme venues including Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk, where the CM would reach first to pay floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Minister also inspected the arrangements at District Armed Reserve police ground where he would unfurl the national flag and participate in Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations. 

Mr. Kharge also visited the newly-established private hospital on the Outer Ring Road near the Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court, which will be inaugurated by Mr. Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US