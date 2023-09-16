HamberMenu
Priyank Kharge inspects Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s programme venues

Mr. Kharge also visited the newly-established private hospital on the Outer Ring Road near the Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court.

September 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh inspecting the venue at DAR police ground where the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations would be held on Sunday.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh inspecting the venue at DAR police ground where the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations would be held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Kalaburagi district in charge Priyank Kharge on Saturday inspected the preparation for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to participate in Kalyana Karnataka Utsav (Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day) and 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution, to be held in Kalaburagi on Sunday. 

Mr. Kharge visited the arrangements at programme venues including Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk, where the CM would reach first to pay floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Minister also inspected the arrangements at District Armed Reserve police ground where he would unfurl the national flag and participate in Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations. 

Mr. Kharge also visited the newly-established private hospital on the Outer Ring Road near the Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court, which will be inaugurated by Mr. Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / ministers (government) / Indian National Congress / state politics / court administration

