Priyank Kharge holds preparatory meeting ahead of Chief Minister’s Janaspandana in Kalaburagi

Published - July 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge speaking at a preparatory meeting in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge speaking at a preparatory meeting in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s Janaspandana scheduled for August second week in Kalaburagi, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in charge Priyank Kharge visited the Gulbarga University campus where the event would be held and later held a meeting of district-level officers on Saturday to take stock of the preparations.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a divisional-level Janaspandana programme in Kalaburagi in the second week of August. All departments should be ready with all information to ensure that grievances would be properly addressed. The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for various development projects. The departments’ heads concerned must submit their project details and other required information to the Deputy Commissioner before August 5,” Mr. Priynak said in the preparatory meeting.

Expressing discontentment over the resolution of issues that came up in the last Janaspandana that he held in Chincholi, he directed the officers to take enough care to ensure that the same mistakes would not be repeated in the Chief Minister’s Janaspandana.

“Each issue raised in the Chief Minister’s Janaspandana must be resolved within the stipulated time. Since it is a divisional-level programme, people from other districts will also participate in it with their grievances. The KKRTC must provide enough bus facilities to carry the people. The police must see that there would be no problem with parking and traffic movement. The Food and Civil Supplies Department should make all arrangements for providing food and drinking water to the people. All the departments should open stalls to give information to the people. Janaspandana should not become a chaotic crowd gathering. Rather, it should be an useful event to address people’s vital issues,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum warned that officers concerned will be held responsible for any lapses in the Janaspandana event.

“All officers must be present in the meeting with all relevant information. There should be no lapses in any front, especially in the maintenance of protocols. Any violation or lapse would attract stringent disciplinary action against the concerned officer,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Priyank flagged off 11 solid waste management vehicles bought at a cost of ₹6.69 crore for the Kalaburagi City Corporation. He also visited the Gulbarga University campus to identify the places for establishing Vachana Mantapa and the Government Tool Room and Training Centre. He then inspected two hostel buildings being built by the Public Works Department.

