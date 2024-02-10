Priyank Kharge hits back at Eshwarappa

February 10, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa’s remarks about him, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge asked the former to show his courage before the BJP-led Union government instead by raising his voice against the injustice meted out to Karnataka in tax devolution. Mr. Eshwarappa had termed Mr. Priyank as “a bad worm born to a decent father”.

“Whether I am a bad worm or good worm is not your business. My parents are taking care of me and you have nothing to do with it. You should show your bravery and guts before the Union government by raising your voice against the injustice being meted out to Karnataka and Kannadigas in tax distribution,” he said, answering media queries after the inauguration of Trauma Care Centre at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

“Mr. Eshwarappa’s remarks show his culture. Let him speak what he wants. I don’t take it seriously. We always address him with respect because of his seniority. If you don’t understand this decent language, we, the followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, will have to speak your language,” Mr. Priyank said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister also countered Mr. Eshwarappa at a media conference that he addressed at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“If he [Mr. Eshwarappa] says that he will not bother even though 100 cases are filed against him, why is he going to the media and saying this time and again? He is a former Deputy Chief Minister and he demands for an Act that will allow gunning down of offenders. It shows the level of his consciousness,” Mr. Priyank said.

