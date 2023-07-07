HamberMenu
Priyank Kharge hails Budget as symbol of commitment to Kalyana Karnataka

July 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj | Photo Credit: File photo

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Information Technology, and Bio Technology Priyank Kharge upheld the Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday by terming it as the symbol of commitment.

In a media release, Mr. Priyank listed out the projects, programmes, and the funds allocated to Kalaburagi district, where he is in charge Minister, and said the Budget would rectify the injustice meted out to Kalaburagi and Kalyana Karnataka.

“The Congress government has made some big announcements to Kalaburagi which was neglected in the last four years. A history is being created by providing ₹5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka. It is the symbol of the Congress commitment to the development of our region,” he said.

He also pointed out that the announcements of mother and child hospital to be opened at a cost of ₹70 crore, operationalising the super specialty hospital, burns care centre and trauma care centre, and upgrading peripheral cancer centre of Kidwai hospital in Kalaburagi, among others, to show his government’s commitment to development of the region.

“This Budget is a ray of hope for Kalyana Karnataka and Kalaburagi and a step ahead to putting the district on the development track,” Mr. Priyank said.

