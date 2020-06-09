Priyank Kharge gets threat calls

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge allegedly got multiple calls from an unidentified man who abused and threatened him on his landline and mobile phone early Sunday morning. “He informed the police that the caller spoke to him in Hindi and English,” said a senior police official.

The caller reportedly threatened his father, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, warning him to stay away from the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Mr. Priyank Kharge approached Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood seeking action. “He submitted call details along with the complaint. The call was made from a private number,” the police official said. The police have taken note of the complaint and are probing the matter. No FIR has been filed as of now.