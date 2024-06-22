Priyank Kharge directs Kalaburagi administration to ensure adequate stock of seeds, fertilizers

With the district recording above-normal rainfall this Kharif season, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge directed the Agriculture Department to take precautionary measures and maintain adequate stock of seeds and fertilizers and also take measures to prevent crop damage in anticipation of heavy rain this year.

Mr. Kharge was chairing a meeting to review preparedness of district administration for the current monsoon here on Saturday. He directed the agriculture officials to take necessary measures to prevent the damages, the agriculture officials were instructed to visit farmers and suggest the crops that can sustain the heavy rain.

Recalling the huge crop loss due to the distribution of poor quality seeds to the farmers in parts of Kalaburagi, Chittapur and Kalgi taluks last year, Mr Kharge warned officials to check the quality of seeds. Appreciating the Agriculture Department officials for increasing the number of enrollment and highest crop insurance claimed by the farmers in the district during 2023-24, compared to the last three years, the Minister asked to increase the enrollment by at least 20% this year.

Agriculture Joint Director Samad Patel said that the district has completed 30% of Kharif sowing. Last year, 1.62 lakh farmers insured their crops and the department has set a target of enrolling around 2.5 lakh farmers this year. Mr. Patel said that the department has sufficient stock of fertilizers.

The Minister asked to update stock positions regularly, so that farmers do not panic. “If any dealer is found guilty of creating artificial scarcity or selling fertilizers at higher than the prescribed price, their trade licenses should be cancelled besides taking action against them,” Mr. Kharge added.

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil highlighting the shortage of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer in the district, said that if the situation continues, then the farmers will buy the DAP from neighboring states at a high price. He directed officials to maintain adequate stock of DAP at Raita Sampark Kendras.

Mr. Patil also instructed the officers to be present during the crop cutting experiment and said the entire process should be videographed in order to get adequate compensation to the crop-insured farmers in case of crop damage.

Mr. Kharge and Mr. Patil expressed serious concern about farmer suicide cases and took officials to task for delaying releasing compensation to the bereaved families.

Both the Ministers suggested the Veterinary Department officials maintain stock of snake anti-venom at each primary health centre to minimize snakebite deaths.

Legislators, Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena and others were present.

