Priyank Kharge blames BJP for delayed inauguration of Trauma Care Centre in Kalaburagi

February 10, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“The foundation stone for the Trauma Care Centre was laid during Congress government and now it is being inaugurated under Congress rule,” Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said.

Underscoring the Congress government’s dedication towards people’s welfare, Mr. Kharge said that the establishment of Trauma Care Centre will lead to improved performance in the healthcare sector with maximal efficiency and reduction of preventable deaths in trauma patients.

Accusing the then BJP-led State government of delaying the inauguration of Trauma Care Centre, Mr. Kharge said that the though the infrastructure was almost ready, the BJP-led government had failed to inaugurate the centre in their four-year tenure. Soon after the Congress came to power in State, we resumed works and medical equipment was installed at the 110-bed Trauma Care Centre, which was established at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore.

“The ruling government must have a motherly concern to extend the benefits to every needy person, and I can proudly say that the Congress led-government has such a concern towards the people” Mr. Kharge expressed.

With the establishment of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), Kidwai Cancer Hospital and providing top-class healthcare facilities, the Kalaburagi has become a healthcare hub.

Efforts are on to bring about a revolution in healthcare sector in Karnataka, Mr. Kharge said, and revealed that the State government intended to establish a “Health Excellence Centre” in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Department of Medical Education.

Facilities at the centre

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that the Trauma Care Centre has six operation theatres including a septic OT, and a casualty OT; a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Medical Intensive Care Unit. The Centre is equipped with state-of-the –art operation theatres, with the latest OT lights, tables, and anesthesia machines. The testing machines included 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners and 128 Slice CT scanners, Dr. Patil added.

Dr. Patil said that a besides a Super Specialty hospital, a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital and a Critical Care Hospital will be established in Kalaburagi soon. The State government has also approved establishing a 20-bedded burn unit in the GIMS premises, he added.

The Minister said that the State government was making all efforts to set up the branches of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and also the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Kalaburagi.

MLAs Allamprabhu Patil, Kaneez Fatima, M.Y.Patil; MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor and doctors and staffs of Trauma Care Centre were present.