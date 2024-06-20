GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Priyank Kharge asks RDPR engineers to take precautionary measures to prevent contamination of drinking water

Published - June 20, 2024 01:40 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday directed the engineers of his department to take precautionary measures to prevent contamination of drinking water during the monsoon season.

Addressing a meeting of all the engineers of the RDPR Department convened in Bengaluru to review the progress of their work, Mr. Kharge told them that they need to be vigilant to prevent contamination of drinking water, particularly in the wake of good rainfall expected during this monsoon.

He instructed officers concerned to provide training on assessing the drinking water quality to the PDOs, junior engineers, watermen, and others concerned with the supply of drinking water in rural areas.

He expressed concern over the delay in the implementation of drinking water projects, particularly the Jal Jeevan Mission and multi-village projects and called for action against contractors responsible for the delay.

