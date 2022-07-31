Priyank hits out at BJP

Daring the BJP to provide a list of cases that the Congress has withdrawn against PFI/SDPI where communal deaths have occurred, former Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Sunday asked the government to come out with truth and answer issues related to the “lawlessness” in Karnataka.

“If Congress has wrongly withdrawn communal cases, why has BJP not reopened them in the last three years?” he asked, pointing out that of the total 414 cases withdrawn by the Congress between 2015 and 2017 involving 3,164 accused, 2,806 were Hindus and only 341 were Muslims. “All these cases were against farmers, pro-democracy thinkers and protesters,” he said.

He asked: “How many cases has BJP government filed against PFI/SDPI and other communal organisations they complain about? Why is every leader of RSS and Bajrang Dal saying PFI/SDPI are BJP B-team and funded by BJP.” He also asked: “Why did the BJP government withdraw more than 100 communal riots cases against the opinion of DG & IGP who went on record stating that it would be a dangerous trend and will demoralise the police? Why has not the State government given a proposal to ban thee organisations?”

Mr. Kharge also sought to know why no compensation was given to the families of Masood and Fazil. “If the murders are organised crime, are you suggesting that BJP government was caught napping and is an intelligence failure. Why did Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba break Section 144 to organise a huge rally in Aland despite communal tensions and why did three Cabinet Ministers break section 144 and allow rioting in Shivamogga?” He also asked as to how many review meetings has the Home Minister held in Mangaluru to review law and order.