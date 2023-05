May 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reallocated portfolios of his Cabinet colleagues by allocating Infrastructure Development to Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil and the portfolio of IT and BT has been given to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge. Both departments were under the Chief Minister.