Priyank dismisses allegations of bribe in exchange for clearing bills in KEONICS

November 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Alleging widespread irregularities and corruption in KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited) during the rule of the previous BJP government, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Information Technology & Biotechnology, said that there were no irregularities and corruption in the State-owned electronics enterprise.

Speaking to media representatives in Chittapur, his constituency in Kalaburagi district, on Tuesday, the Minister said that the allegation of 12% bribe in exchange of clearing the bills for the work done was completely baseless.

“As per my knowledge, there is no such bribery case that happened in KEONICS during the rule of our government. It is true that there was widespread corruption and irregularities in KEONICS in the past four years and the Auditor General of India has objected to it. In my two reviews, I have found irregularities to the tune of over ₹250 crore. In this background, the officials are directed to take into account the Auditor General of India’s report and follow the rules before making any payment. As per the rule in force, the payment for the work done cannot be made without third-party inspection and we are just following it. Some people are objecting to it. We cannot accept their demand. As you know, there are instances of contractors quoting ₹10,000 for a CCTV whose market price is just ₹1,000. There are also instances where contractors have quoted 20 times higher than the actual price for a product. Can we accept it? We have simply told the contractors to wait for some time by assuring them the payment after third party inspection of the work done,” Mr. Priyank said.

He also added that his government would look into the allegation of bribery if supporting documents are provided.

“All these irregularities happened during BJP rule. After we came to power, we were not awarded a single work. Now, we are asked to pay the bills for the work awarded and completed during the BJP rule. BJP leaders must have accepted the bribes while giving the works to the contractors. I will shortly collect all the information and expose it before the people of the State,” he said.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on the stability of Karnataka government, Mr. Priyank hit back by stating that Mr. Modi’s party had given most unstable government in the State by giving five Chief Ministers in seven years.

“Mr. Modi, perhaps, doesn’t know the history of Karnataka. His party has given five Chief Ministers - B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda in the first term and B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai in the second term. Now, they are talking of the stability of our government. Mr. Modi and Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) roamed every nook and corner of the State and, yet, could not retain power in the State. People gave us a historic mandate with 136 seats. BJP leaders should remember this people’s slap on them,” Mr. Priyank said.

When asked whether the case of exam malpractice reported in certain centres in Kalaburagi district during the recent examination conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the recruitment of different State-owned boards and corporations would be handed over to Criminal Investigation Department of the State police, Mr. Priyank said that Home Department would take a call on it considering the similar malpractices in other centres across the State.

