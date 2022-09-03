Priyank alleges violation in two development projects in Kalaburagi

He mentions development of Sharanabasaveshwara lake and construction of a flyover on Ring Road

He mentions development of Sharanabasaveshwara lake and construction of a flyover on Ring Road

Former Minister and spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Priyank Kharge alleged that the norms and laws in force were grossly violated in the implementation of two projects in Kalaburagi — one for the development of the Sharanabasaveshwara lake at the heart of the city and other for constructing a flyover on Ring Road at Sedam Road junction.

“One of the conditions that Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority had set in its No-Objection Certificate issued to the project was not constructing any structure in the buffer zone of the lake. Let alone the buffer zone, the lake itself is encroached upon for the construction of structures in the project. The project was also not in compliance with the terms of the Minor Irrigation Department. There is no approval from Deputy Commissioner. There is no environmental clearance from the competent authority. Yet, the project was taken up and a sum of ₹6 crore in the total project cost of ₹20 crore is already spent,” Mr. Priyank said at a media conference at the local Congress office in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The former Minister also set a 15-day deadline for the government to answer all his questions pertaining to the project and said that his party would file a criminal case in court seeking action against all the officers, politicians and contractors who violated the norms in force.

On the flyover project, Mr. Priyank alleged that the project cost was increased and later decreased at will apart from violating the well-laid norms and laws in force.

“This is another project that projects how out bureaucratic machinery is functioning. Without making it substantially clear about the need for a flyover on the spot, the Detail Project Report was prepared without the approval from the Deputy Commissioner which was mandatory. The Deputy Commissioner wrote to the Secretary to the government, PWD [Public Works Department], and brought to the violations to the latter’s notice and sought action against the people involved in the case. The total cost of the project was shockingly enhanced from ₹49 crore to ₹69 crore on the grounds of price escalation. But the tender was called for only ₹39 crore,” Mr. Priyank said.

As per the estimation of the National Highway Authority of India, he added, the cost for building a four-lane flyover of 1.5 km length would be ₹29.52 crore and questioned the rationality in fixing ₹49 crore for the current project and later enhancing it to ₹69 crore.

“For these projects, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board funds are being spent. The board which was supposed to be for the development for the backward region has turned into a one for the development of BJP MLAs in the region. BJP leaders ensure that those who pay them money will get big contracts with irrationally enhanced project costs. They violate norms and laws in force to ensure that the people of their choice would bag the contracts,” Mr. Priyank said.