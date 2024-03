March 19, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Priyanga M. has assumed charge as the Managing Director of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) in Hubballi. She has come in the place of Bharat S. who has been transferred as Chief Executive Officer of Gadag Zilla Panchayat. A 2017 batch IAS officer of Karnataka Cadre, Ms. Priyanga earlier served as the Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited, a release said.