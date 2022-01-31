Privatisation of cooking gas supply is ‘hidden agenda’ behind piped gas project, says Congress

MYSURU

Mysuru MP’s claims are misleading, says Cong. spokesperson

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Monday alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was planning to privatise supply of cooking gas by implementing the piped gas project.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, he said the piped gas project, which was being implemented in Mysuru, had been allotted to 17 different private companies across the country. The price of a 14.2 kg cylinder of cooking gas was already nearing ₹1,000 and the government had begun the process of withdrawing subsidy on LPG. “In the coming days, distribution of gas will be completely privatised”, he said.

The “hidden agenda” behind implementation of the piped gas project in the country was to privatise supply of cooking gas, Mr. Lakshmana claimed.

He described as “false” and “misleading” Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s assurance that the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to be supplied under the scheme will cost no more than ₹500 for as much quantity as LPG supplied in the 14.2 kg cylinder.

Once the project is implemented, the price of gas will be fixed by the private companies. Apart from paying for the cooking gas consumed, the consumers will have to pay registration fee and deposit, besides a fee for reconnection if the supply is disconnected due to non-payment of bill, Mr. Lakshmana claimed.

It may be mentioned here that the piped gas supply project in Mysuru had sparked a row among the people’s representatives belonging to the BJP with MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas raising questions over the repair of the roads to be damaged for laying the pipeline, much to the consternation of Mr. Pratap Simha, who has been backing the project.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lakshmana also trained his guns on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said the Chief Minister’s only achievement during his six-month rule was the reshuffle of Ministers in charge of the districts. Also, he said corruption in the State had reached the “pinnacle” during the BJP Government’s rule.

The State Government, which “looted” money in the name of fighting COVID-19, has not been able to implement the Mekedatu project, he said.

He claimed that the contribution of Mr. Pratap Simha was also “zero” and said the BJP Government was only taking forward the projects conceived and started during the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the State. Also, the credit for widening the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway should go to Mr. Siddaramaiah and late Surface Transport Minister Oscar Fernandes, Mr. Lakshmana claimed.