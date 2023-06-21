Private vehicles banned atop Chamundi Hills during Ashada Fridays

June 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Police have issued orders banning private vehicles to Chamundi Hills during Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti scheduled during June and July.

The devotees wishing to visit Chamundeshwari temple on Ashada Fridays scheduled for June 23 and 30 and July 7 and 14, besides Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, will have to board the free KSRTC shuttle buses operating from the foothills.

The authorities have banned entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hills in view of the large number of devotees flocking to Chamundeshwari Temple during Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, causing chaos on the roads and at parking lots.

In an order issued here on Wednesday, Mysuru City Commissioner of Police Ramesh B. said the devotees can park their vehicles at Lalitha Mahal grounds and board the KSRTC buses to reach the Chamundeshwari temple atop the hills.

The KSRTC shuttle bus services arranged by the Mysuru district administration will operate from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, private vehicles proceeding to Chamundi Hills will be stopped at Tavarekatte, Uttanahalli Road and Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre (IVAC). However, exemption will be given to vehicles of VIPs as per protocol.

The KSRTC buses headed to Chamundeshwari Temple from the foothills will proceed via Lalithadripura Road and IVAC road before reaching the bus stop atop Chamundi Hills, where the devotees will have to alight.

While bringing the devotees back from Chamundeshwari Temple, the KSRTC buses will start from the bus stop return via Tavarekatte and Sangolli Rayanna Circle before taking a right turn on Lalitha Mahal Main Road and reach Lalitha Mahal grounds.

Meanwhile, vehicles of VIPs, which are permitted atop Chamundi Hills as per protocol, will have to be parked at the multi-level parking. No vehicle will be allowed from multi-level parking to the temple.

The ban on entry of vehicles for Ashada Fridays will be enforced from 10 p.m. the previous day i.e on Thursdays and a day prior to Chamundeshwari Vardhanti.

The residents of Chamundi Hills will have to produce copies of documents including Driving License, Vehicle Registration Cards, Aadhaar Card, Voters’ Card at the entrance gate at Tavarekatte for their vehicles to be allowed.

The devotees proceeding to Chamundeshwari Temple from the steps should park their vehicles at the grounds near Pinjrapole.

Atop the Chamundi Hills, a dedicated helpdesk had been set up while lighting and CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of the devotees.

At Lalitha Mahal grounds, where private vehicles are to be parked, arrangements had been made for toilets, drinking water, first aid and lighting, police said.