Private Universities Act to be amended to include appointment of administrator

The State government plans to amend the Private Universities Act in Karnataka to appoint an administrator in varsities to oversee the dispute of ownership if any as well as administrative issues.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said while they had tried appointing an administrator in the past, their attempts failed as they needed to amend the legislation.

The move comes after students of Alliance University were affected due to the tussle for ownership between the two brothers in the past. The chancellor, Sudhir Angur, was recently arrested for allegedly hiring to kill former Vice-Chancellor Ayyappa R. Dore.

To fix loopholes in the medical seat counselling process, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said the government would ensure that from the coming year, all medical seats are surrendered before the mop-up round is conducted. This move will curtail instances of seat blocking. “We will have a meeting with private medical college managements and take them into confidence and ensure that we discuss the modalities with them,” he said. The State Medical Education department will coordinate with the Directorate General of Health Services that conducts counselling for all-India quota of medical and dental seats. A scam had come to light during search and seizure operations by the Income Tax department on two medical institutions.