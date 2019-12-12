Private trust proposes to revive Dakshina Pinakini at ₹2,600 cr.

The State government, which discussed the proposal by a private trust to rejuvenate the Dakshina Pinakini river that originates near Nandi Hills, on Thursday deferred taking a decision on it on the grounds that the issue required greater deliberation.

However, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tweeted that the Cabinet has approved the proposal.

A private entity registered as Dakshina Pinakini River Rejuvenation Trust, Bengaluru, has proposed rejuvenating the eastern-flowing river at a cost of ₹2,600 crore — to be completely funded by philanthropic institutions — in phases.

“Since a detailed discussion is needed, the issue would be taken up later,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J. Madhuswamy said in his post-Cabinet briefing to reporters.

The trust, in its proposal, has stated that it has been promised funds by leading philanthropic organisations in the country.

It has told the government that it will raise around ₹500 crore under corporate social responsibility. The trust has sought the government’s approval to take up the project.

From Nandi Hills

Dakshina Pinkani is one of the six rivers that originates in the Nandi Hills. It traverses through Chickballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, and Kolar districts and enters Tamil Nadu in Hosur. The river drains in Bay of Bengal. The trust, in its report, has said that though the river catchment area receives 700 to 900 mm water annually, nearly one crore population that resides in the 4,800-sq. km area has been denied of continuous water supply.

In a letter to the State government in July 2018, the trust gave a detailed outline on the project, economic and social impact.

It has also sought financial assistance from the State government.

Several government departments, including Forest, Finance, Planning, Agriculture, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, among others, have cleared the proposal with certain riders. While the Cabinet note has 14 conditions before which the State government could allow the trust to take up rejuvenation of the river, it has deferred a decision on the issue.