Private transporters’ strike: Services resumed only partially in the evening

September 11, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Though the private transporters’ strike was called off by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met the protestors and assured them that most of their demands would be met, services resumed only partially in the evening.

While auto-rickshaws were available in the transport hub of majestic Monday evening, they continued to be sparse and very few in other areas of the city. Many aggregator apps operating in the city which had surge pricing due to increased demand, brought down the rates to normal after the strike was called off. Even though finding auto-rickshaws on the apps was tough around 5 p.m., by 7.30 p.m. in the night, the rides were available as usual. The availability of cabs had also picked up by night.

Private bus services, mostly that leave to other towns in and out of the State, from Kalasipalya Private Bus Stand during night time remained unaffected due to the strike. While most night shuttle services left the city on Sunday night, they resumed normally on Monday night. None of the private transport firms had cancelled their night services from Kalasipalya, nor refunded bookings made for Monday night.

