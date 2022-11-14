Private sector key to Army’s modernisation programme: Vice Chief of Army Staff 

November 14, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. BS Raju on Monday said that the private sector will have to play a more active role in the Indian Army modernisation plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of Army Design Bureau’s Regional Technology Node in Bengaluru, he said, “The government has realised that they need to open up and not just depend on the R&D from DRDO or Defence PSUs. We are at an inflection point where the need for the private sector is very evident and we are sure the industry will come onboard.”

He added that the Army is poised for a major indigenous modernisation programme to be undertaken in the next 10-15 years and this process would involve large upgrades of existing systems as well as procurement of newer state-of-the-art equipment.

He said that the Army has identified over 400 products which will be manufactured locally.

“This is a clear signal to the local industry for investment and manufacturing as there’s a ready market within the Armed Forces. Another major initiative is earmarking 25% of the Defence R&D budget for the private sector. The announcement has been made and we hope to see the implementation soon,” he said.

Trending

He also said that products manufactured by the private industry would be showcased before foreign delegations and also that the Army would issue certificates of fitness for the products manufactured by the industry.

Citing the example of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war he said that self reliance is critical for the nations security.

“Self-reliance needs no emphasis and this particular point has been specifically proven in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and the peculiar situation that we in India are in as a consequence of that. Self-reliance is no more a buzzword, it has become part of the reality and is not only important from the point of view of meeting our urgent needs but it has also become an important component of our national comprehensive plan,” he said.