Private schools in Karnataka suspend online classes, start surveys

Private schools on Friday suspended online classes for pre-primary and lower primary classes after the State government prohibited not just live online classes, but also pre-recorded videos. Many schools, which had been conducting online classes for over two weeks, have now asked parents to take part in a survey on the issue.

One such survey by a CBSE-affiliated school in Rajajinagar asks parents if they prefer online classes for their children and if the duration of lectures should be shortened or extended. It also seeks to know if the pace of classes and instructions was suitable for the child and whether the homework assigned was excessive.

Dakshayini Kanna, principal of Harvest International School, said they have already started receiving emails from parents demanding that online classes be brought back. “We are asking parents about their preferences through surveys. They have also been asked to send in their suggestions,” she said.

Opinion on online learning remains divided, with parents both for and against it. The clamour among a section of parents to restart online classes grew louder on Friday with many petitions doing the rounds. Some parents and school managements are considering seeking legal recourse.

Anusha Madhavan, who is part of a group called Pro Online Schools, said that an outright ban on online education was not the correct approach. The group said that one pill does not suit all. “When we propagate Digital India, why not online education through a digital medium where our kids are learning constructively?” asked Ms. Madhavan.

Another parent, Shweta Sharan, said, “Many schools take feedback and keep improving constantly... Instead of a blanket ban, the government needs to issue guidelines.” The group has also demanded that all teachers and staff be compensated.

Fr. Antony Sebastian of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights welcomed the government’s stance. “Primary school students should be engaged in activities that will help them pick up life skills. Schools, at this juncture, should not obsess over academics,” he said, adding that while conducting online classes for high school students, the schools and the government need to ensure accessibility of classes in rural areas so that no student is excluded.

Govt. order on Monday

Schools are yet to receive an official order on the ban on online learning by the government. The order is likely to be issued on Monday. An expert committee formed to deliberate on the issue and frame guidelines is likely to meet in the coming week