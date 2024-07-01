Private schools’ body questions circular imposing RTE Act norms on minority educational institutions

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday sought the State government’s response to a petition questioning a circular asking all private schools to adhere to the norms related to bar imposed on collection of capitation fee and adopting screening procedure while admitting children to schools under the RTE Act.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order on the petition filed by the Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions Managements Federation.

The petitioner has contended that the government has no power to impose the provisions of the RTE ( Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education) Act on both aided and unaided minority educational institutions as the apex court, in its constitution Bench judgment, made it clear that provisions of the RTE Act would not be applicable to minority educational institutions.

The government, in its May 20 circular, had notified all unaided schools in the State to adhere to Sections 2(b) and 13 (1) of the RTE Act, which prohibits any school or person from collecting capitation fee and subjecting the child or parents to screening procedure during admission. The violation of the provisions would attract penalty as per Section 13(2) of the Act, the circular had stated.

The petitioner-federation had sought a direction to the government to consider its representation and stay of application of the circular to minority schools.