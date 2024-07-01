GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private schools’ body questions circular imposing RTE Act norms on minority educational institutions

Published - July 01, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday sought the State government’s response to a petition questioning a circular asking all private schools to adhere to the norms related to bar imposed on collection of capitation fee and adopting screening procedure while admitting children to schools under the RTE Act.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order on the petition filed by the Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions Managements Federation.

The petitioner has contended that the government has no power to impose the provisions of the RTE ( Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education) Act on both aided and unaided minority educational institutions as the apex court, in its constitution Bench judgment, made it clear that provisions of the RTE Act would not be applicable to minority educational institutions.

The government, in its May 20 circular, had notified all unaided schools in the State to adhere to Sections 2(b) and 13 (1) of the RTE Act, which prohibits any school or person from collecting capitation fee and subjecting the child or parents to screening procedure during admission. The violation of the provisions would attract penalty as per Section 13(2) of the Act, the circular had stated.

The petitioner-federation had sought a direction to the government to consider its representation and stay of application of the circular to minority schools.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.