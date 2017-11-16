Private schools allege harassment by BEOs

Private school managements have alleged that several Block Education Officers (BEOs) are “harassing” them by sending three-member committees to their schools on ‘so called’ surprise visits. The committees comprise BEOs as well as headmasters and teachers from government schools. This has irked the heads of private institutions as the visits are being carried out without official orders or directions from senior officials with the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said the committees were visiting private schools in the guise of inspecting infrastructure and to ensure minimum wages are being paid to staff. “Not even one government school has been checked for these rules. This is nothing but harassment and extortion from private schools,” he said, adding that government teachers and headmasters were skipping classes in their own schools to undertake these surveys.

When this was brought to the attention of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, he wrote to the Commissioner for Public Instruction to issue a circular warning BEOs not to indulge in such activities.