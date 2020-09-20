Private schools accuse State govt. of double standards

They question decision of not allowing students to visit schools till month-end

The decision to not allow students to visit schools till the end of the month, even to get their doubts cleared, has not gone well with a section of private unaided schools, who have accused the State government of double standards.

Managements questioned the government’s decision given that its Vidyagama scheme — a continuous learning initiative in government schools — encourages student-teacher interaction.

“If government and aided schools can conduct classes through the Vidyagama scheme, why can’t private schools adopt a similar model after taking all precautions and reducing the number of students,” asked D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Many managements accused the government of step-motherly treatment towards unaided schools.

B.R Supreeth, secretary, Oxford Institutions, said that though private schools were conducting online classes they were not as effective as physical classes. “Students have doubts on various issues and they should be allowed to visit their teachers to get them clarified. We are not demanding complete physical classes,” he said.

He urged the government to at least allow high school and PU children to come to schools. “Most private schools have adopted all precautions against COVID-19 and we will strictly adhere to the SOPs,” Mr. Supreeth added.

A faculty from a private school said that the government should not consider only private schools in urban areas while framing rules. “There are hundreds of private schools in rural areas as well where access to the Internet and electricity is a problem. We are well past mid-September and it is in the best interest of students that they slowly start returning to school to get their doubts cleared,” said the teacher.

Many schools were expecting students to come in as the Centre had said they could visit teachers to get their doubts clarified from Monday. However, the State government on Friday announced that in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, students should not come to school till the end of the month.

C.A. Ramesh, principal, Suma Public School, said that they had spent a lot of money fumigating and disinfecting the premises in anticipation. “The State’s last minute order has hit us hard,” he said.