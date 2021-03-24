Private school teachers can now avail of welfare fund

Bengaluru

24 March 2021 03:13 IST

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to make private school teachers permanent members of the Karnataka State Teachers’ Welfare Fund.

This comes after after teachers in private schools stepped up pressure on the government to provide some assistance as many of them had to take salary cuts while others lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Emergency situations

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that even teachers working with unaided private schools in the State will be made permanent members of the Karnataka State Teachers Welfare Fund. With this move, they will now be able to avail of benefits and funds in emergency situations. The modalities on how much financial support that they can get will decided by the board.

Addressing representatives of Karnataka Secondary School Employees’ Association, Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association and other associations in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said that the decision was taken considering the struggle the teachers of unaided private schools faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By giving them membership, the teachers’ welfare fund can be utilised for any emergency purpose,” he said. and added that an official order in this regard will be issued soon.

Health security

The Minister said that he would approach the Finance Department to extend the Jyoti Sanjeevani scheme to provide them with health security.