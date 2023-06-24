Private school teacher booked for beating up school boy

June 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A teacher of a private school in Channasandra has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old class IV boy, mercilessly in the classroom for allegedly not doing home work on Wednesday.

The boy who had sustained bruises on his checks when returned home, his mother noticed the injuries and alerted the father.

When the father, Srinidhi K., a lecturer by profession, confronted the management, they tried to hush up the issue and sent the teacher home without any clarification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated over the response, Mr. Srinidhi called the police control room and reported the matter. The police reached the spot and verified the CCTv to find that the accused teacher identified as Kavitha had slapped and assaulted the boy for about half a hour in the class, slapping him 43 times .

The initial probe revealed that the teacher was angry with the boy for not completing his homework and asked him to get a note from the parents in the school diary. However, when the parents did not write any note in the diary, the teacher got agitated and punished the boy.

The father being a teacher himself said that the teachers should know how to handle the students, and beating them like this amounts to corporal punishment.

Based on the complaint by the father, the Kadugodi police have registered a case against the teacher charging her under Juvenile Justice Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.