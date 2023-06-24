HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private school teacher booked for beating up school boy

June 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher of a private school in Channasandra has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old class IV boy, mercilessly in the classroom for allegedly not doing home work on Wednesday.

The boy who had sustained bruises on his checks when returned home, his mother noticed the injuries and alerted the father.

When the father, Srinidhi K., a lecturer by profession, confronted the management, they tried to hush up the issue and sent the teacher home without any clarification.

Frustrated over the response, Mr. Srinidhi called the police control room and reported the matter. The police reached the spot and verified the CCTv to find that the accused teacher identified as Kavitha had slapped and assaulted the boy for about half a hour in the class, slapping him 43 times .

The initial probe revealed that the teacher was angry with the boy for not completing his homework and asked him to get a note from the parents in the school diary. However, when the parents did not write any note in the diary, the teacher got agitated and punished the boy.

The father being a teacher himself said that the teachers should know how to handle the students, and beating them like this amounts to corporal punishment.

Based on the complaint by the father, the Kadugodi police have registered a case against the teacher charging her under Juvenile Justice Act.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.