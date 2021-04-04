Private school sealed after 19 test positive

A private school in Kalaburagi city was sealed until further orders after 19 students tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday.

District Health and Family Welfare officer Rajashekar Mali told The Hindu told that throat swab samples of the students, all girsl, who were showing symptoms, were collected randomly last week. As many as 19 tested positive in the report which came on Friday. All the students are in classes IX and X. The students have been admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

Swab samples of 505 people including students and teachers in were collected. The parents are under home quarantine.