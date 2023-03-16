Private school managements to challenge HC order in SC

March 16, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The State board affiliated private unaided school managements have decided to challenge Wednesday’s High Court decision on Classes V and VIII examinations in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to The Hindu, Lokesh Talikatte, president, Registered Unaided Private School Managements’ Association (RUPSA-Karnatataka) said, “We are very disappointed with the High Court’s Wednesday order. Therefore, we have decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court. Karnataka Unaided School Managements’ Association (KUSMA) and other associations have also supported our decision.”