ADVERTISEMENT

Private School Management Federation demands government facilities in Kannada medium schools

Published - October 30, 2024 10:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Division of Private School Managements’ Federation will be tying black badges on their sleeves on Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1, condemning the discriminatory attitude of the State government towards private-aided institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federation president Sunilkumar Hudgi, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that the school managements along with staff from aided schools across Kalyana Karnataka district have decided to celebrate Rajyotsava Day by wearing black armbands and demanding that the government fulfill their demands.

Mr. Hudgi demanded that the private Kannada-medium schools established between 1995 and 2023 be converted into aided institutions. The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) should provide financial assistance for private education institutions. He also demanded that the government reinstate the old provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

He also demanded the government simplify the renewal process for private Kannada schools as it requires detailed documents of fire safety, building safety, and this burdens private educational institutions. He questioned why such rules were not applicable for government schools. Mr. Hudgi urged the government to provide free electricity for private Kannada-medium schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US