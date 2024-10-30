Private School Management Federation demands government facilities in Kannada medium schools

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Division of Private School Managements’ Federation will be tying black badges on their sleeves on Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1, condemning the discriminatory attitude of the State government towards private-aided institutions.

Federation president Sunilkumar Hudgi, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that the school managements along with staff from aided schools across Kalyana Karnataka district have decided to celebrate Rajyotsava Day by wearing black armbands and demanding that the government fulfill their demands.

Mr. Hudgi demanded that the private Kannada-medium schools established between 1995 and 2023 be converted into aided institutions. The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) should provide financial assistance for private education institutions. He also demanded that the government reinstate the old provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

He also demanded the government simplify the renewal process for private Kannada schools as it requires detailed documents of fire safety, building safety, and this burdens private educational institutions. He questioned why such rules were not applicable for government schools. Mr. Hudgi urged the government to provide free electricity for private Kannada-medium schools.

