Private PU colleges continue to illegally charge exorbitant fees in the name of integrated courses

Private pre-university colleges (PU colleges) are continuing to illegally charging double fees for science courses in the name of integrated courses, angering parents.

Parents complained that compared to the previous year, some private colleges had increased the fees by 100% this year for II PU courses and some colleges were charging huge fees for conducting integrated courses right from I PU.

The Department of School Education (Pre-University), in the admission guidelines issued every year, had restricted PU colleges from conducting integrated courses.

The guidelines would say that colleges teaching students in PU colleges in the name of CET, NEET, JEE and others illegally by charging more than the prescribed fee, illegally joining with other organisations or with the help of resource persons other than the lecturers of the college or with the help of electronic media will have their recognition cancelled in addition to legal action against the principals and governing bodies of the said institutions.

However, the department stopped issuing this warning in the guidelines over the last two years. Capitalising on this, private colleges were exploiting the students and parents by hiking the fees, parents alleged.

“A small private PU-college in Vijayanagar of Bengaluru had charged around ₹75,000 fee per annum for my daughter for I PU science course. But this year, for II PU, they are asking ₹1.5 lakh fee per annum in the name of integrated course. They are saying they will coach her for CET, NEET, JEE exams at the college level. I objected to the fee hike but they threatened to withdraw the admission,” a parent alleged.

PU classes started across the state from June 1, 2024. This time, class 10 results have seen a drop of 10.49% compared to the previous year and 2.23 lakh students with low scorers have recently faced annual exam-2. Hence, admissions for PU courses are slow.

Lack of action, fee control

Earlier the Karnataka government had tried to regulate fees of private schools and private college under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. However, this act has been challenged by some private schools in the Supreme Court and the case is still pending. As a result, there is no fee regulation in the State and private educational institutions are randomly increasing the fee every year.

The department has also failed to take action against the PU colleges charging high fees in the name of integrated courses.

“Some reputed centers are providing JEE, NEET coaching charging a huge amount of fee. Students are being admitted to colleges on this pretext and given training with hostel facilities. However, some private PU colleges are making money and exploiting children and parents by running integrated courses illegally,” said Rajesh gowda, a parent from Bengaluru.

“Last time, in the name of integrated courses, a private college charged ₹1.10 lakh for the II PU Science course for my son. But, it failed to train the students properly and even stopped the training when the II PUC annual examination commenced. No matter how much the parents insisted, only one guide book was given to the students and the college was closed. As a result, my son got 2 lakh rank in CET and 17 lakh rank in NEET. Integrated courses are just a scam to extort money from parents,” alleged Mahalakshmi D.R., another parent.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sindhu B. Rupesh, Director of School Education (Pre-University), said, “The department has not given permission to PU colleges to run integrated courses. If there are any complaints, appropriate legal action will be taken.”

