February 21, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Bengaluru

A private member’s Bill was moved in Legislative Council proposing a ban on halal products by making suitable amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Bill moved by N. Ravikumar (BJP) seeks to ban private organisations from issuing certifications to food products. The Bill seeks to ban advertisements claiming certifications from religious organisations for food products. The member also said that the move would bring additional revenue to the government.