Karnataka

Private member resolution

Congress member U.B. Venkatesh on Friday moved a private member resolution to recognise traditional medicinal practices in addressing emerging diseases.

Though there were medicines and procedures to cure new diseases, they could not be administered, he said. The Council will discuss the resolution next week.

