Private medical clinics, hospitals told to continue services in Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has asked private medical clinics and hospitals not to discontinue medical services during the lockdown.

The district administration issued an advisory to private medical centres here on Wednesday following complaints of non-availability of medical services at some private medical clinics and hospitals. The reports suggested that some private medical practitioners in the city are not providing medical services citing lockdown announced by the government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Ms. Deepa has said that medical services have been categorised under the list of essential services. Therefore, private medical centres should not deny OPD services. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff should provide medical services taking due precautionary measures and using self-defence equipment.

The common people should not run from pillar to post for availing themselves of medical care, she added. So far, 37 have tested negative for COVID-19, while one has tested positive in the district, according to a bulletin from the district health task force. The results of four samples are awaited.