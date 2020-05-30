Karnataka

Private lab testing only for certain categories

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has now clarified that only pregnant women, children below the age of 10, those aged above 80, and terminally-ill patients coming from high-risk States and abroad will have to pay for their pooled samples test. This will cost them ₹650.

The order issued on Friday by the department had not clearly stated that this is applicable to certain sections of passengers.

Speaking at a press conference, Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said this was to speed up the time taken for testing. He said if any of them are unable to pay, they would have to be under institutional quarantine set up by the State government and the State would pay for their testing.

The department also said that it was aimed at “improving the participation of private labs that have been approved by ICMR in testing and were currently running at sub-optimal level.” It has been done also to help special category passengers and their attendants to leave early after giving the sample once the swab collection centres are established at airport/railway stations etc.

The department clarified that there is no change in the institutional quarantine period for those coming from high-risk States and they would have to complete seven-day quarantine.

