Private hospitals warned against overcharging patients

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Friday warned private hospitals against charging patients beyond rates fixed by the State government for COVID-19 treatment. If overcharging was seen, steps would be taken so that the excess amount was returned to the patients, she added.

Ms. Sindhuri, who has already directed all hospitals to set aside 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients, said the private hospitals cannot overprice treatment as the rates had been recommended by the government based on the category and severity of the infection. The rates range from ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 per day and this should not be exceeded at any cost, she said.

“This (rate) is the maximum they can charge. If they charge more than these rates, they (hospitals) have to return the amount charged in excess,” she said, during her FB live session on COVID-19 situation in Mysuru.