Private hospitals upset over low rates fixed for various procedures under modified Yeshaswini scheme

December 03, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the modified Yeshaswini health scheme all set to become operational from January 1, private hospitals are upset about the non-revision of rates fixed for various procedures under the scheme.

Taking objection against the non-revision of rates, the State unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said this would deter many hospitals from getting empanelled for the scheme.

Private hospitals say that, in fact, new rates for some procedures are even lower than those that were fixed for reimbursement under the old Yeshaswini scheme.

The State unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has pointed out the scheme offers ₹9,000 for caesarean delivery, whereas the procedure costs no less than ₹35,000-₹65,000 at private hospitals. The cost fixed for this procedure under the old Yeshaswini scheme was ₹14,000.

Similarly, for Cholecystectomy (surgical removal of gallbladder) the package rate has been reduced from ₹18,000 to ₹10,000. “This procedure costs no less than ₹30,000 even in a rural hospital. It is unfortunate that the government has not even considered the inflation rates and other additional price rises in the last four-five years,” IMA State unit president Shivakumar B. Lakkol said.

He said a delegation would soon meet Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar and submit a memorandum seeking revision.

Done in haste

IMA State unit PRO Pavakumar Patil said relaunch of this scheme has been done in a haste. While 70% of the beneficiaries are from rural background and rely on tier-3 cities and hospitals at the taluk level, the government has failed in taking into confidence the service providers of this scheme. “The trustees of this scheme are only from metros who have no idea of the difficulties of peripheral hospitals,” he said.

“As of now, there is no approved Third Party Administrator (TPA) to manage this scheme and all hospitals have been sent a notice to start sending the pre-authorisations and claims directly to the trust office,” Dr. Patil said.

PHANA president H.M. Prasanna said if the government wants more participation from the private sector, they should revise the rates. “We have been demanding that the government set up a committee involving private doctors to do a costing study. Re-introducing the scheme just ahead of elections seems to be a gimmick,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat rates

However, S.R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, categorically said that the same rates that have been fixed for various procedures under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) are being followed for the modified Yeshaswini scheme.

“The rate revision can happen only when AB-ArK rates are revised. Although the modified Yeshaswini will run independently, it will adopt the same norms that are currently being followed under AB-ArK,” he said, adding that not all rates have been slashed and comparison should be done with AB-ArK and not the old Yeshaswini scheme.

As against the 823 surgical procedures under the old Yeshaswini scheme, the modified scheme will cover all the 1,650 surgical procedures that are under AB-ArK, he said.