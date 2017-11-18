Private hospitals resume services after four days of closure

Private hospitals across the district, which were closed in support of the protest by doctors outside the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi against the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act amendment Bill, re-opened on Saturday with normal services resuming after four days of closure.

Although the hospitals re-opened on Saturday as usual, there was not much crowd in many.

“The numbers were very less,” a staff in a private hospital said.

Health services were badly affected in the district after doctors launched a protest against the amendment.

As a result, a large number of patients went to Telangana’s Narayanpet and Maktal towns, which are close to Yadgir, for medical treatment.

Prashant Basutkar, secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), told The Hindu over phone that private hospitals have been directed to extend medical services hoping that the State government may relax some clauses in the proposed amendment Bill.