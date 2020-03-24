Private hospitals in Karnataka to spare doctors, facilities

The government has decided to strengthen its partnership with the private sector in tackling COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that private hospitals had come forward to spare the services of doctors and clinical staff working in their hospitals. “They have also agreed to spare more than 100 ventilators. While we have decided to create a separate block of 1,200 beds at Victoria Hospital, another 1,200 beds will be pooled in private hospitals,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our only worry is how to quarantine the large number of people who have come in contact with the positive cases. The experts have suggested a complete shut down and we will soon take a final decision on this,” he said.

Fever clinics

Based on suggestions from private doctors, the government will set up 30 fever clinics in the city. Preliminary checks will be done here and primary care for all minor ailments will be provided, he said. Several doctors, who attended the meeting, asserted on the importance of quarantine for affected cases. “People should realise the seriousness of the situation and stay at home to prevent infection,” said C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said apart from quarantine centres, there was a need to extensively use telemedicine for medical care and stock up essential personal protection equipment and medicines. “All these measures were discussed and robust public private partnerships in these areas were agreed upon,” he said.

More ventilators

Meanwhile, Health Minister B. Sriramulu has announced that the State government will soon procure 1,000 ventilators, 15 lakh masks, and five lakh personal protection kits to handle the emerging COVID-19 situation. He said this after a meeting with pharma companies.