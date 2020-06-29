‘Private hospitals cannot deny or refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients’

Private medical establishments in the State cannot deny or refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients or those with related symptoms. Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar issued an official order in this regard on Sunday.
According to the order, such refusals will amount to violating Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017, which mandates that every private medical establishment should actively participate in the implementation of all national and State health programmes. “Private medical establishments shall actively participate in the implementation of all national and State health programmes in such manner as the State government may notify,” the order stated.
The Chief Secretary said it is also the statutory duty of all private medical facilities to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and adhere to the Patient’s Charter.
Invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005 and passed the orders in the capacity of the chairman of the State Executive Committee, Disaster Management, under the powers vested under Sections 24(f) and 24(I), he directed the private hospitals to strictly comply with the provisions of Sections 11 and 11 A of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2017, and the Indian Penal Code.
