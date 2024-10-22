Private firm employee’s FB account hacked to watch child porn

A 30-year-old private firm employee has filed a complaint with the East Division Cyber Crime police alleging that her gaming account linked to Facebook was hacked into and used to watch child pornography using her credentials.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the unknown person charging him under Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, that deals with identity theft cheating by impersonation act for further investigations.

The victim, a resident of Horamavu, said that she has had the FB account since 2013 and was also playing Glitch Gaming 2.0 linked to her ID and invested around ₹2 lakh towards the purchase of the game. Last Sunday, she realised that her FB account was disabled citing the policy against violence. The victim realised that the hacker had sold her gaming account to another user for personal gain.

The victim raised a complaint with the FB grievance cell about the hack and misuse with a request to enable the account before approaching the cyber crime police to track down the accused and take legal action.

School website hacked to get admission

In a similar case, the administrative officer of a reputed school has complained to the North Division Cyber Crime police that an unknown person hacked into the school software to confirm the admission of a student recently. The accused, according to the administrative officer, used the credentials of the admin and principal of the school to confirm the admission of a student. He also got the auto-generated receipt of the admission and sent it to the parents.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against an unknown person charging him under section 66 (C) (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act and also under section 318 (Cheating) of the BNS Act.