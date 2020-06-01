Karnataka

Private firm employees caught duping bank

The Koramangala police have registered a cheating case against four employees of a private firm who allegedly recovered EMI and loan dues of bank customers and pocketed the same.

Based on a complaint by Sudarshan Prakash, employee of Quess Corporation Limited, the koramangala police charged Chandre Gowda, Giriraja, Mahesh G., and Vishwanatha N. on May 30.

In his complaint, Prakash said that the company is providing services to private banks and had deputed the accused to one of the banks in 2019 with an assignment to recover the pending dues of bank customers.

₹1.06 crore collected

The accused managed to collect ₹1.06 crore from customers who had availed various loans, but had not repaid the amount.

The incident came to light during the audit recently and the bank approached the company seeking an explanation. A detailed inquiry led to the accused, who are since then missing from work.

